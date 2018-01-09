VIDEO: Wrong-way driver causes pile-up on I-880 in Milpitas

By Published: Updated:

MILPITAS (KRON) — A wrong-way driver caused a five-car collision on southbound Interstate 880 in Milpitas Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 4:49 a.m., CHP reported a driver was heading north on the southbound side of the freeway when they crashed just north of Highway 237.

A traffic alert was issued for the area around 5:30 a.m.

KRON4’s Robin Winston says a total of five cars were involved, and that only the far right lane is open.

All other southbound lanes are closed at this time.

Traffic is slow through the scene, but lightens up as you continue toward San Jose.

CHP did not say if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

At least one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

