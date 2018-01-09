WATCH: Principal parodies Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ to announce school’s out

By Published:
Facebook Video

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) – Sometimes a snow day calls for a song.

That’s what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.

Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell posted the video Monday on the school’s Facebook page, singing “that school is canceled for today” to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “Hero.” Dressed in a long coat and fur trapper hat, he begins the parody by saying he’s got something on his heart he has to share.

Caddell also posted the video to Twitter saying “this is how we do school closings in Kentucky.”

He told The Associated Press that he created the video with his wife as a way to bring some joy and fun to a snow day.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s