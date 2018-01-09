You get a mug! Store sells ‘Oprah 2020’ mugs

(WFLA) — A New York City store is selling “Oprah 2020” mugs as speculation continues about her potential presidential run.

The mug is listed for $16.95 on the Fishs Eddy company website.

The product caption reads, “You get a mug, and you get a mug, and YOU get a mug! If Oprah were president, we’d all get mugs! Oprah 2020.”

Winfrey’s potential presidential run is a hot topic after her moving speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

On Monday, two anonymous sources close to Winfrey said she was “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

Back in 2008, Winfrey campaigned for Barack Obama and she endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

