2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Gilroy

GILROY (KRON)–A  2.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Gilroy early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 5:52 a.m. and was centered just 3 miles from Gilroy and 11 miles from Morgan Hill.

This latest earthquake comes just six days after a strong 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook up the East Bay.

