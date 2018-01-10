2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Gilroy

GILROY (KRON)–A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Gilroy early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck around 5:52 a.m. and was centered just 3 miles from Gilroy and 11 miles from Morgan Hill.
This latest earthquake comes just six days after a strong 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook up the East Bay.
- SIERRA GETS 18 INCHES OF SNOW
- 12 INJURED IN EAST BAY SCHOOL BUS CRASH
- DEADLY MUDSLIDES KILL AT LEAST 8 IN SOCAL
- DAD HEARD CRASH THAT KILLED PREGNANT DAUGHTER
- WOMAN CONTRACTS FLESH-EATING BACTERIA FROM OYSTERS
- WATCH: WHALE SAVES DIVER FROM POTENTIAL SHARK ATTACK