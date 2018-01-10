SAN JOSE (KRON) — A second man has been arrested in a September murder of a San Jose man, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez in the murder of 26-year-old Jesus Ayala.

The first suspect, 20-year-old Ivan Hernandez, was arrested in Ayala’s murder in December.

The suspects and victim are San Jose residents.

Police said the murder happened in the 100 block of South Jackson Avenue at around 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2017. Investigators determined the murder to be gang-motivated.

Police arrested Rodriguez at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Woods Apartment complex in South San Jose.

Rodriguez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

The shooting happened in front of Jackson Liquors, located at 148 S. Jackson Ave., police said.

If you have any more information about the crime, you are asked to call police at 408-277-5283.

Here is some background on the case:

San Jose: On Friday, September 29, 2017, at about 6:25 PM, San Jose police officers responded to a person shot in the 100 block of S. Jackson St. in San Jose. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Follow up investigation by Homicide detectives identified suspect Ivan Hernandez as the person responsible for the murder of victim Jesus Ayala. On Thursday, December 28, 2017, the suspect was arrested in San Jose by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit. Suspect Hernandez was booked into Santa Clara County jail for Murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Mendoza or Detective Todd Jennings of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

