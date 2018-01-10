Aeromexico plane nearly lands on wrong SFO runway where another plane was waiting to depart

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, file photo, vehicles wait outside the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating why an Air Canada plane ignored repeated orders by an air traffic controller at San Francisco International Airport to abort a landing on Sunday, Oct. 22. The incident comes three months after another Air Canada plane nearly landed on a crowded taxiway at the airport. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Aeromexico plan nearly landed on the wrong SFO runway on Tuesday morning, airport officials said.

Aeromexico Flight 668 was cleared to land on Runway 28R, and correctly read back that clearance, officials said. When the plane was about 1 mile from the airport, air traffic controllers noticed the aircraft was lined up for Runway 28L and instructed the crew to execute a missed approach.

A Virgin America jet was on Runway 28L at the time waiting to depart.

The FAA is looking into this event.

