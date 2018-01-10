SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Aeromexico plan nearly landed on the wrong SFO runway on Tuesday morning, airport officials said.

Aeromexico Flight 668 was cleared to land on Runway 28R, and correctly read back that clearance, officials said. When the plane was about 1 mile from the airport, air traffic controllers noticed the aircraft was lined up for Runway 28L and instructed the crew to execute a missed approach.

A Virgin America jet was on Runway 28L at the time waiting to depart.

The FAA is looking into this event.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES