LAS VEGAS (KRON/CNN) — If you don’t already wear rings, you might want to start with this one.

This ring alerts police or family if you’re in danger.

The Nimb Ring features a small, recessed panic button. When pushed, it can send your location to designated family and friends and to emergency responders.

It can help protect joggers on the streets in potentially dangerous areas.

The company says the ring can also be used by the elderly and for people with medical issues.

The Nimb costs $249.

The product was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES