CES: $249 panic ring will alert police, family that you’re in danger

By , and Published: Updated:

 

LAS VEGAS (KRON/CNN) — If you don’t already wear rings, you might want to start with this one.

This ring alerts police or family if you’re in danger.

The Nimb Ring features a small, recessed panic button. When pushed, it can send your location to designated family and friends and to emergency responders.

It can help protect joggers on the streets in potentially dangerous areas.

The company says the ring can also be used by the elderly and for people with medical issues.

The Nimb costs $249.

The product was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s