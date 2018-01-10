PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — Three boys are missing on Wednesday night after assaulting their caregiver and stealing his or her truck in Placer County, deputies said.

The three sped away in a silver 2011 Toyota Tacoma, four-door pickup, with the license plate No. 12053B1, authorities said. The truck belonged to the caregiver.

Deputies say early Tuesday morning, the three assaulted their caregiver at a group home in Loomis. The caregiver suffered a head injury, had a finger severed, and other injuries.

They are all from other counties in California, deputies said.

Here is the description of each suspect:

Jeremiah Thyne is described as a Hispanic male juvenile. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of four dots on his elbow. Nathan James Rust is described as a Native American male juvenile. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Julian Christian Mercado is a Hispanic male juvenile. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Mercado has several tattoos including Chinese writing on his neck, a teardrop tattoo on his face, four dots on his hand, and the name “Karrie” on his right inner arm.

The three have felony arrest warrants for charges including mayhem, kidnapping to commit a robbery, robbery, and carjacking with a bail amount of $1 million.

If you have any information, you are asked to call deputies at 530-889-7800.

