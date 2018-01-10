INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher was arrested on Wednesday after selling marijuana to undercover detectives out of her home in Inverness, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Hellenburg faces two counts of the sale of Marijuana and two counts of possession of marijuana, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several weeks ago, the sheriff’s office began investigating illegal drug sales at Hellenburg’s home in Inverness. According to the agency, narcotics detectives were able to purchase large amounts of marijuana from Hellenburg and found more than two pounds of marijuana and distribution equipment inside her home.

In late December, detectives arrested Hellenburg’s son Brendan Brown, 19, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after it was learned he would receive large amounts of marijuana in the mail from California.

Hellenberg is a teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School. It’s unclear if the school has taken any action against Hellenberg, but the school board was notified of her arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was important to us that after learning of her career as a teacher and the influences she has on our young children that she be arrested before students returned to school from winter break,” said TIU Sgt. Ed Blair.

“If you’re dealing, we’re coming for you,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast. “It’s just a matter of what time we decide to give you your wake up call.”

