Driver killed in rock slide on Hwy 121 in Napa County



NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 121 in Napa County after a rock knocked the vehicle off a cliff.

According to investigators, the deadly accident happened around 5:00 p.m.near the Kenzo Winery on Monticello Road.

The victim was driving along Highway 121 when a giant boulder slid off a cliff and slammed into the vehicle. The car was then swept off the cliff.

As a result of the accident, part of the highway is closed between Vichy Avenue and Wooden Valley Road.

Cal Trans crews say it’s too dangerous to remove the car just yet. They hope to retrieve the body of the victimy and car around noon.

This is the same area left devastated after the North Bay firestorm in Oct.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported live from the scene w

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES