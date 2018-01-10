Harlem Globetrotters back in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The Harlem Globetrotters stopped by the KRON4 studio Wednesday morning to chat with Darya Folsom.
If you think the Warriors win a lot, then they have some competition. The Globetrotters have only lost six games in 66 years.
Two of the team’s players, Zeus McClurkin and Scooter Christensen, taught Darya a few tricks. Scooter even taught Curry how to spin the ball on his finger.
Darya gave it shot and was able to keep the ball spinning for a few seconds.
If you want to check out the Harlem Globetrotters while they’re in town, see the dates below:
Saturday, Jan. 13th, Oracle Arena, Oakland
Sunday, Jan. 14th, SAP Center, San Jose
Saturday, Jan. 20, Oracle Arena, Oakland
Sunday, Jan. 21, SAP Center, San Jose
