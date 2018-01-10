KRON4 Morning Buzz: Dr. Dre meets the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, Chucky’s back, billionaire Dr. Dre gives advice to the Warriors and there’s a new sports couple.

It’s official. The Oakland Raiders introduced Jon Gruden as their new head coach on Tuesday.

The Warriors got a business lesson from the one and only Dr. Dre. The billionaire music mogul and Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine stopped by practice on Tuesday.

Move over Russel and Ciara, Tom and Giselle. There’s a new hot football couple. Packager quarterback Aaron Rodgers and race car driver Danica Patrick.

