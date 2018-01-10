Map shows North Bay homes at risk of flash flooding, mudslides

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office shared a helpful tool that shows North Bay residents if there’s a risk of flash flooding and mudflows near their home.

Residents can search their address in the interactive map created by County’s Permit and Resource Management Department to access the damage.

Click here for interactive map

The map covers areas impacted by the North Bay fires including the burn scars from the Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns and Pocket fires.

Weather officials are urging residents to monitor future forecasts and be prepared to take action.

This comes following the devastation in Southern California. A storm caused deadly mudslides in fire-scarred areas of Montecito and Santa Barbara County. At least 100 homes were destroyed and 15 people killed.

