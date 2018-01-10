Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (KRON)–A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Emeryville early Wednesday morning.
According to Emeryville police, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say the man was walking next to train tracks in the 5800 block of Horton Street.
He was knocked to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
There are delays in rail service as the investigation continues.
