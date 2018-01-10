Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in Emeryville

By Published:

EMERYVILLE (KRON)–A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Emeryville early Wednesday morning.

According to Emeryville police, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say the man was walking next to train tracks in the 5800 block of Horton Street.

He was knocked to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There are delays in rail service as the investigation continues.

