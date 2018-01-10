Philadelphia dad tracks son’s growth with cheesesteaks

By and Published:
This Nov. 3, 2016, photo provided by Brad Williams shows the computer programmer holding his 1-year-old son Lucas Royce Williams next to a wrapped cheesesteak sandwich to compare his son’s size, at their home in the Philadelphia suburb of Glenside, Pa. In a Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, blog post, Brad Williams outlined the “Cheesesteak for Scale” system he devised to measure his son’s growth each month following the boy’s birth in October 2015, according to Philly.com. (April Williams via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (KRON/CNN)– A Philadelphia dad found a way to combine his two great loves–his son and Philly cheesesteaks.

He used cheesesteaks to track his son’s growth. It all started out as a joke but turned into a monthly tradition.

As his baby boy grew, the sandwiches got smaller. Fast forwards two years later and his son wasn’t having it anymore.

He may think the tradition is too cheesy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s