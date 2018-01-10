Philadelphia dad tracks son’s growth with cheesesteaks

PHILADELPHIA (KRON/CNN)– A Philadelphia dad found a way to combine his two great loves–his son and Philly cheesesteaks.

He used cheesesteaks to track his son’s growth. It all started out as a joke but turned into a monthly tradition.

As his baby boy grew, the sandwiches got smaller. Fast forwards two years later and his son wasn’t having it anymore.

He may think the tradition is too cheesy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES