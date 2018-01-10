PALO ALTO (KRON) — A mob of thieves stole 49 handbags estimated to be worth over $100,000 from a Nordstrom in Palo Alto Monday night, according to police.

At around 8:37 p.m., just before closing time, a group of seven people made their way into the Nordstrom store at the Standford Shopping Center.

After the suspects entered the store, they started grabbing bags and cutting the wires that were secured to the bags, police said.

The suspects made off with 49 bags, believed to be worth more than $100,000.

No one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made.

The suspects are described as four African-American women and three African-American men in their 20’s.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say they are reviewing surveillance video but have not released it.

Officers are stepping up patrols around the Stanford Shopping Center and at Nordstrom.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES