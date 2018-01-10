Remains found at Hayward warehouse ID’d as missing father



HAYWARD (KRON)–Body parts found last year at a Hayward warehouse were identified as a missing father, according to family members.

Forty-eight-year-old Piseth Chhay of San Francisco was last seen on Mother’s Day in 2017.

In June San Francisco Police investigators, and canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit located human remains at the U.S. Trading Company warehouse.

Late Tuesday night, a relative reached out to KRON4 to confirm that DNA results proved the remains were Chhay’s.



A spokesman for the U.S. Trading Company said Tang was a longtime employee of the company.

Chhay and Tang were family friends.

Chhay worked as an Uber driver and was a dedicated husband of 20-plus years. He left behind two young boys.

He was described by his family as a hard worker, a family man, someone you can count on for help.

At this time no arrests have been made.

