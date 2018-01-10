Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Hottest housing markets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom discuss the hottest housing markets, cryptocurrencies, and moviepass.

San Jose and Raleigh are now America’s hottest housing markets. The two cities topped Zillow’s list for 2018. Home values in San Jose have risen 17.4% over the past year. The median home value in San Jose is $1.13 million and is expected to grow by 8.9% this year, according to Zillow. Raleigh and Charlotte were ranked second and fourth on the list, as the state continues to be a housing destination.

Warren Buffet told CNBC the recent craze over bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies won’t end well. “When it happens or how or anything else, I don’t know,” the billionaire Berkshire Hathaway Chief said. He said he won’t take a short position on bitcoin futures.

Subscription service Moviepass is going to revive movie going or go broke trying. Moviepass is aiming to disrupt the theatergoing model the same way that Netflix has done to cable tv and it’s gaining some real momentum.

