Robbers target 2 Fremont coffee shops Tuesday

FREMONT (KRON) — Coffee shop patrons are continuing to be targeted by robbers in the East Bay.

Police say there were two robberies on Tuesday in Fremont.

The first happened inside a Starbucks on Mowry Avenue near Farwell Drive.

That’s where a woman typing on her MacBook had the laptop stolen right in front of her.

She tried to grab it, but the thief got away.

Then, at 10 p.m. outside “Slap Face Coffee and Tea, a woman robbed a man of his wallet. This happened on the corner of Peralta and Fremont boulevards.

Police were able to track down that suspect and get back the victim’s wallet.

Here is a summary of the two incidents from police:

#039 Strong-Arm Robbery

A female victim was inside the Starbucks located in the 5300 block of Mowry Ave at approximately 6:00 p.m. when a suspect robbed her of her laptop. The victim was sitting inside the store and typing on her MacBook, when the suspect walked in and grabbed it from her. She reached out and grabbed the edge, but the suspect pulled it from her grasp and fled the store. The suspect fled on foot. A witness saw the suspect get into a dark colored vehicle. Officer Vucurevich is following up with Starbucks for surveillance video.

Suspect – white male, 20s, scruffy beard last seen wearing a red snapback hat, black sweatshirt and dark colored pants. #047 Robbery

At 10:00 p.m., a female suspect approached a male victim outside of Slap Face Coffee and Tea at the corner of Peralta and Fremont and robbed him of his walled. The suspect approached the victim and asked if he had a dollar or two to spare. When the victim opened his wallet, she forcefully took it from him, screamed at him and then walked away. The male victim ran into the coffee shop and asked employees to call the police department. When officers arrived, they learned the female suspect had been in the coffee shop and had taken two bags of coffee and a small decorative skull. She dropped the bags of coffee as she exited. Officers checked the area and located the suspect in the bushes a short distance away. The 53 year old female was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail. During the booking process, the victim’s wallet and decorative skull were found. Case investigated by Officer Sun.

