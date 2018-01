San Francisco firefighters battling 1-alarm fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco fire crews responded to a 1-alarm fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:13 a.m. near 200 Bayshore Boulevard. Firefighters are working to knock down the blaze.

No information on what sparked the fire or if there are any injuries.

BREAKING: WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 200 BAYSHORE BL, #SFFD ON SCENE AND REPORTING WATER ON THE FIRE. pic.twitter.com/T8A7S506jc — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) January 10, 2018

