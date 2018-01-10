SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are cracking down on heroin and cocaine dealers in the city’s Tenderloin District, police said on Wednesday.

Officers were conducting patrols on Eddy Street between Larkin and Polk.

One dealer at 850 Bryant St. was booked into jail, police said.

Tenderloin Officers continue crack down on heroin and cocaine dealers throughout the district. Just now Eddy Street between Larkin and Polk. Dealer booked into County Jail at 850 Bryant. pic.twitter.com/EvMeO3OjLc — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Tenderloin beat officers said they found a major drug dealer on the 400 block of Turk Street by a children’s park. The drug dealer had been violating a court “stay away order,” police said.

The arrest resulted in a major seizure of cocaine, heroin, and meth.

That dealer was also booked into jail.

