Stockton twins still missing after parents found

STOCKTON (KRON) — Police in Stockton are looking for 1-year-old twins after a family was reported missing nearly a week ago.

Police say the parents, 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker, were found on Tuesday but the twins were not located.

The family was reported missing to Stockton Police on January 4.

The children, Setina Weddles (female) and Ren Weddles (male), are described as Black and Cambodian.

Photos of the missing children are not available, according to police.

Police say the twins’ parents have not been cooperative, according to KTXL. Both have been booked into jail on child endangerment charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.

