Video released of December shooting, robbery in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police have released a video of a shooting and robbery that happened in Berkeley on Dec. 5.

Police released the video in hopes of identifying the suspects. The crime happened at around 9:32 p.m. on the 1900 block of Vine Street.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of Vine Street and Bonita Avenue and found a person shot in the leg.

Police describe the video in detail.

In the video, the victim is seen parking his car on the 1900 block of Vine Street. When the victim gets out of the car he is approached from behind by two suspects. While the victim appears to be focused on retrieving something from his car, one of the suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack and attempts to pull it away from him. A struggle ensues and the victim is shot. The suspect then drags the victim to the sidewalk while he continues to hold onto his bag. The suspect then fires the gun two more times at the victim. Ultimately, the victim releases his grip on the bag and both suspects are seen running south on Bonita Avenue.

The 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for the non-life-threatening injury. He was treated and released.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Black male adult, large build, 20-30, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt

Suspect 2: Black male adult, thin build, black hooded sweatshirt

In the video, it appears that the suspects drove into the area in a newer model white sedan (possibly a Chevy Impala).

