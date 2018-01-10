MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Living in the Bay Area just took another step closer to being more expensive, but possibly easier to get around in.
A committee of the Bay Area Toll Authority just passed a resolution on to the full board that would put a measure on the June ballot that could raise almost all Bay Area bridge tolls by $3.
KRON4’s Maureen Kelly explains what the money is going towards.
