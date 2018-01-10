VIDEO REPORT: Measure on June ballot could raise all Bay Area bridge tolls by $3

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Living in the Bay Area just took another step closer to being more expensive, but possibly easier to get around in.

A committee of the Bay Area Toll Authority just passed a resolution on to the full board that would put a measure on the June ballot that could raise almost all Bay Area bridge tolls by $3.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly explains what the money is going towards.

Watch the above video to see Maureen’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s