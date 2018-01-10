VIDEO: San Jose police shoot, kill ax-wielding intruder at power plant

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police shot and killed an ax-wielding intruder at a power plant on Tuesday night, police said.

It started at the Metcalf Energy Center around 5 p.m.

Police say an employee reported seeing a suspicious man carrying a large pipe and an ax.

Authorities say officers found the man, but he refused to surrender and walked away.

After following the man for a while, he turned around and told the police to shoot him.

Police say that’s when the man began walking toward the officers.

Authorities say officers ordered the man to put down his weapons multiple times, but he refused.

When the man was about 5 feet from the officers, one officer opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation.

