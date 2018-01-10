Warriors’ Stephen Curry out against Clippers due to sprained ankle

OAKLAND (KRON) — Stephen Curry will not play Wednesday night against the Clippers due to another ankle injury.
Curry sprained his right ankle, according to the Warriors. He reportedly slipped during practice.
This is the same ankle that Curry sprained earlier in the season.
Curry returned to the court in the game against the Grizzlies on December 30 after missing 11 games.
Klay Thompson is also out for tonight’s game at Oracle.
