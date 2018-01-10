Warriors’ Stephen Curry out against Clippers due to sprained ankle

OAKLAND (KRON) — Stephen Curry will not play Wednesday night against the Clippers due to another ankle injury.

Curry sprained his right ankle, according to the Warriors. He reportedly slipped during practice.

This is the same ankle that Curry sprained earlier in the season.

Curry returned to the court in the game against the Grizzlies on December 30 after missing 11 games.

Klay Thompson is also out for tonight’s game at Oracle.

Injury update for tonight's game: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) & Klay Thompson (rest) are out. Kevin Durant (right calf strain), Draymond Green (right knee soreness) & Andre Iguodala (left knee & hip soreness) are available to play. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 10, 2018

The last time both Steph and Klay missed a game at the same time: March 11, 2017. The Warriors lost to the Spurs by 22. — Yama Hazheer (@Yama_Hazheer) January 10, 2018

