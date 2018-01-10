Warriors’ Stephen Curry out against Clippers due to sprained ankle

By Published: Updated:
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after being defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 115-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Stephen Curry will not play Wednesday night against the Clippers due to another ankle injury.

Curry sprained his right ankle, according to the Warriors. He reportedly slipped during practice.

This is the same ankle that Curry sprained earlier in the season.

Curry returned to the court in the game against the Grizzlies on December 30 after missing 11 games.

Klay Thompson is also out for tonight’s game at Oracle.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s