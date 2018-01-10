WATCH: Florida crews battle swarming bees to save crash victims

By WFLA Web Staff Published:

 

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency crews responding to a recent crash in North Port had to fight off bees to save the victims.

The North Port Police Department responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon on I-75 near mile marker 172.

Officers say an SUV went off the road and into the air, then crashed through a barbed wire fence and hit a tree.

During the crash, the SUV drove through several bee boxes. Police say it caused major issues when crews were trying to get to the crash victims because there were thousands of bees swarming in the area.

Video captured by North Port Police Officer Jared Fegan shows firefighters from North Port and Charlotte County using high-pressure foam spray to clear the bees away long enough so that crews could get two victims out of the SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol completed the crash investigation with help from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s