WATCH: Video shows 12 gray whales passing through Monterey Bay

Published: Updated:

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — A pod of 12 gray whales passing through Monterey Bay has been captured on video by a drone, giving whale-lovers an aerial view of the imposing marine mammals.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports gray whales are making their annual southward migration from Alaska to Mexico, where they’ll be mating and birthing calves off the coast of Baja California.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch biologist Nancy Black says the whales usually travel in groups of one to three but as peak migration time approaches, they can be spotted in clusters of up to 20 whales.

Most of the whales pass through Monterey Bay from mid- to late-January.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

VIDEO CREDIT: Monterey Bay Whale Watch

