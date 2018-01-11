NEVIS, Minn. (AP) — An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing “Marry Me” in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Gavin Becker enlisted his family’s help to pen the life-changing question using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

Ed Becker, Gavin’s father, tells KARE-TV that it took about 4½ hours to create the 25-foot-tall (7.5-meter-tall) letters and a huge heart.

Gavin Becker, a University of North Dakota aviation student, then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him “yes.”

Marriage Proposal View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker proposes to his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family’s help etching out the big question with a snow blower in 25-foot-tall letters and a huge heart in the snow on the frozen lake. Then Gavin rented a plane and took Toft, who said yes, for a ride over the lake to see where his father took photos of the event. (Ed Becker via AP) In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft fly over the spot where he proposed on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family’s help etching out the big question with a snow blower in 25-foot-tall letters and a huge heart in the snow on the frozen lake. Then Gavin rented a plane and took Toft, who said yes, for a ride over the lake to see where his father took photos of the event. (Ed Becker via AP) In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft lay in the snow after he proposed on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family’s help etching out the big question with a snow blower in 25-foot-tall letters and a huge heart in the snow on the frozen lake. Then Gavin rented a plane and took Toft, who said yes, for a ride over the lake to see where his father took photos of the event. (Ed Becker via AP)

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

