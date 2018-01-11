Armed robber hits US Bank in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– On Wednesday evening, an armed robber walked into a Santa Cruz bank and demanded cash, police said.

According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 4:45 p.m. at a US Bank at 110 Morrissey Boulevard.

Witnesses told police the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money from bank tellers. Surveillance video captured images of the alleged bank robber. 

The suspect ordered the tellers to open the draws and he took an undisclosed amount of money.

He was seen running out of the bank into the parking lot and managed to get away.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and wearing sunglasses. He also had on a mask and gloves. 
