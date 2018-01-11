Southern California mudslide victims identified

A firefighter stands on the roof of a house submerged in mud and rocks Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Montecito, Calif. Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched grimy debris and ruins for more than a dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California destroyed houses, swept cars to the beach and left more than a dozen victims dead. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MONTECITO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have released the names of 17 people killed by mudslides in Southern California.

The Santa Barbara County coroner’s office says the victims range in age from 3 to 89 and all are residents of Montecito.

The mudslides roared through the coastal city early Tuesday as heavy rain fell on a huge area of hills and mountains burned by a December wildfire.

The search for additional possible victims is continuing.

The victims were identified as:

Jonathan Benitez – 10 years old

Kailly Benitez – 3 years old

Martin Cabrera-Munoz – 48 years old

David Cantin – 49 years old

Sawyer Corey – 12 years old

Peter Fleurat – 73 years old

Josephine Gower – 69 years old

John McManigal – 61 years old

Alice Mitchell – 78 years old

James Mitchell – 89 years old

Mark Montgomery – 54 years old

Caroline Montgomery – 22 years old

Marilyn Ramos – 27 years old

Rebecca Riskin – 61 years old

Roy Rohter – 84 years old

Peerawat Sutthithepn – 6 years old

Richard Taylor – 67 years old

