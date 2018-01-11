Southern California mudslide victims identified

MONTECITO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have released the names of 17 people killed by mudslides in Southern California.
The Santa Barbara County coroner’s office says the victims range in age from 3 to 89 and all are residents of Montecito.
The mudslides roared through the coastal city early Tuesday as heavy rain fell on a huge area of hills and mountains burned by a December wildfire.
The search for additional possible victims is continuing.
The victims were identified as:
Jonathan Benitez – 10 years old
Kailly Benitez – 3 years old
Martin Cabrera-Munoz – 48 years old
David Cantin – 49 years old
Sawyer Corey – 12 years old
Peter Fleurat – 73 years old
Josephine Gower – 69 years old
John McManigal – 61 years old
Alice Mitchell – 78 years old
James Mitchell – 89 years old
Mark Montgomery – 54 years old
Caroline Montgomery – 22 years old
Marilyn Ramos – 27 years old
Rebecca Riskin – 61 years old
Roy Rohter – 84 years old
Peerawat Sutthithepn – 6 years old
Richard Taylor – 67 years old
Check back for updates
Southern California mudslide
- ICE AGENTS RAID 7-ELEVEN STORES IN IMMIGRATION PROBE
- MOB STEALS $100K WORTH OF HANDBAGS FROM NORDSTROM
- REMAINS FOUND AT HAYWARD WAREHOUSE ID’D AS MISSING FATHER
- STOCKTON TWIN TODDLERS STILL MISSING AFTER PARENTS FOUND
- MEXICO’S DRUG RAVAGED STATES GET ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND