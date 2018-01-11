CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol busted a carpool cheat for using a “Chucky” doll as a passenger in Contra Costa County, officers said on Twitter.

And officers had a little fun on Twitter too.

Here’s what they tweeted:

We know JON GRUDEN is back, and we love it too, but this will definitely not work as your carpool passenger! But hilarious! A for effort,… and here’s your carpool ticket. pic.twitter.com/qDBY0rlze7 — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) January 12, 2018

The driver still got a ticket.

According to KRON4’s Stanley Roberts, the fine for a carpool violation is $491.