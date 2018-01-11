Carpool cheat busted for using ‘Chucky’ doll as passenger in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol busted a carpool cheat for using a “Chucky” doll as a passenger in Contra Costa County, officers said on Twitter.

And officers had a little fun on Twitter too.

Here’s what they tweeted:

The driver still got a ticket.

According to KRON4’s Stanley Roberts, the fine for a carpool violation is $491.

