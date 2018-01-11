Daly City police warn residents of increased coyote sightings

DALY CITY (KRON)–Several coyotes were spotted in one Daly City neighborhood and police are warning residents in the area.

According to the Daly City Police Department, the sightings were seen in the Southern Hills neighborhood. A resident who lives on Southridge Way, captured images from her window and sent them to police.

Police say the coyotes are common in urban area and suburbs. Coyotes resemble small German shepherds or a large fox. They usually don’t interact with the public but, officers said sometimes conflicts do occur.

Daly City police offered some suggestions regarding coyotes:

Do NOT approach them and encourage them to approach you

Do not run away from them as it may trigger a hunt or play instinct, but rather raise your arms above your head, act aggressively and yell.

If the coyote does not run away or acts aggressively towards you, retain eye contact and stay facing the coyote wave a stick or throw an object, pick up children or small pets, and move to an area of increased activity

Keep your pets indoors from dusk to dawn

Do not leave pet food outside overnight

Be careful when walking you dog during the dusk/dawn hours.

