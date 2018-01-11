Dense fog disrupts Thursday morning commute



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Dense fog covered parts of the Bay Area Thursday morning, prompting weather officials to issue a fog advisory for two major bridges.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the fog will stick around through much of the morning commute. Don’t expect relief until noon when conditions start to mix-out.

Rebecca says it a slow-moving process but the fog should clear out nicely.

A fog advisory is in place for the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES