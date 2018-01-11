Document: Friend of college student found dead seemed nervous, had dirty nails

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) – A sheriff’s investigator says the friend of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student found dead in a Southern California park appeared nervous while speaking with authorities and had scratched up hands and dirt under his fingernails.

The Orange County Register reports Thursday that the investigator made the observations in a search warrant affidavit related to the death of Blaze Bernstein. No arrests have been made.

The investigator wrote that the friend said he went with Bernstein to the park on Jan. 2 but Bernstein walked off alone. The friend says he left about an hour later when Bernstein didn’t return.

The investigator says the friend avoided touching doors at the sheriff’s headquarters following his interview.

Bernstein’s body was found Tuesday, and authorities said his death is being investigated as a homicide. He was in California visiting family on winter break.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES