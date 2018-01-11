James Franco disputes sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN)– James Franco once again addressed allegations of sexual misconduct hours before more women came forward to accuse him.

The actor addressed the controversy surrounding him during an appearance Wednesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“The Deuce” star has been answering allegations after his appearance at the Golden Globes Sunday stirred some women to criticize him via Twitter for wearing a Time’s Up pin in support of the organization created to combat sexual harassment.

Franco told Meyers he has read the tweets but has not responded

“I think, well, the ones I read were not accurate,” the actor said. “But one of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had.”

On Sunday night, actress Violet Paley tweeted: “Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17-year-old?”

Filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan tweeted: “Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!”

Actress Ally Sheedy also took to Twitter during the Golden Globes to post about Franco in since-deleted tweets: “James Franco just won. Please don’t ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.” “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya,” Sheedy wrote. CNN has reached out to the three women for comment. “I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much,” Franco responded when Meyers asked about the tweets. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will because I believe in it that much,” Franco added. The allegations also came up when Franco appeared as a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.