KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams opens up about motherhood

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, Kevin Durant’s new milestone, and Serena Williams and daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., grace the cover of Vogue.

The Warriors lose to the Clippers Wednesday at the Oracle 125-106. Now it was still a win for Kevin Durant who racked up 20,000 career points and he’s the second youngest to do it.

Serena Williams is back on her grind, but this time she has her new baby by her side. The mother-daughter duo were featured on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Magazine.

In the issue, Serena opens up about her complicated childbirth and motherhood.

 

