Man thanks Alameda Police for arresting him

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Alameda Police say it’s rare for someone to return to the police station to thank their arresting officers.

However, on Wednesday night, Douglas Powers showed up to the Alameda Police Department with his sincere gratitude.

He thanked the officers who, in his words, played a major part in saving his life and the lives of innocent citizens of the community.

While meeting with the officers, Douglas recalled several interactions with APD that were a direct result of his alcoholism.

He had received multiple DUIs before he his wake up call, an accident that was the result of him blacking out behind the wheel.

Fortunately, the accident involved unattended vehicles.

Douglas said he received sincere concern from APD officers and was personally escorted to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting by an APD officer.

It all finally came to halt that evening.

Douglas is now nine days shy of 27 months without having a drink, police said.

Police say Douglas presented a plaque to APD and thanked each and every officer who he encountered during his time under the influence.

He now shares his story in order to spread the word about the impacts of driving while impaired.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES