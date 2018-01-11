New marijuana dispensaries open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A new marijuana dispensary is opening Thursday for recreational sales in San Francisco.

Apothecarium Marina, on Lombard Street, will be the first dispensary to open since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he will be rescinding the Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the county.

Marijuana was legalized for recreational use on Jan. 1 of 2018. This means customers don’t need a medical recommendation to make a purchase, but they will need an ID proving they’re over 21 years old.

The daily purchase limit is 1oz for a flower product and 8- grams of concentrates.

