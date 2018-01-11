PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are searching for a woman who is suspected of stealing credit cards during two weddings.

According to police, they received a report of a stolen wallet on Jan. 2 at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

The victim said she left her purse in a backroom during the ceremony, and when she returned to the room afterward, her wallet was missing and she later found out her credit cards had been used.

A similar theft was reported around 4 p.m. last Saturday.

Police released a photograph of the suspect, using one of the victim’s credit cards at a Target in Petaluma.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Petaluma police.

Here is the full statement from police:

On January 2, 2018, the Petaluma Police Department received a report of a stolen wallet. The victim reported on December 30, 2017, she was at a wedding at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, Petaluma, and that she had left her purse in a back room of the church. The victim returned after the wedding and retrieved her purse. Later that evening she discovered someone had stolen her wallet out of her purse. While notifying her credit card companies, she learned the suspect had used her credit cards at various locations in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. On January 6, 2018, at approximately 4:00pm, additional victims were a part of a wedding at Calvary Chapel of Petaluma. The bridesmaids left some of their personal belongings inside of the “Brides Room,” which included their purses. The wedding party returned and found that an unknown suspect had entered the room and stole their wallets from their purses. One of the bridesmaids immediately contacted their credit card company and learned the suspect had used her credit card at various businesses in Petaluma. Community Service Officer (CSO) Caiati took over the investigation, and was able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect using one of the victim’s credit cards at Target, Petaluma. In addition, she was able to identify the same person as the suspect in the January 2, 2018 report. The Petaluma Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect (pictured). If anyone has any information related to the identity of the suspect, they are encouraged to telephone Officer Flores, 707-781-1227 or CSO Caiati, 707-781-1209.

