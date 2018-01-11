Sea lion attacks swimmer at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A woman was attacked Thursday morning by a sea lion as she was swimming near San Francisco’s Aquatic Park.

According to San Francisco Fire officials, the attack happened around 7 a.m.

A retired firefighter was in the water nearby and assisted the victim as she swam back to safety.

The woman was bitten by the sea lion in her lower extremities and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire crews say if you choose to swim at the Aquatic Park, swim in pairs.

There were two reported sea lion attacks back in Dec. 2017.

