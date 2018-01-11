Sea lion attacks swimmer at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A woman was attacked Thursday morning by a sea lion as she was swimming near San Francisco’s Aquatic Park.
According to San Francisco Fire officials, the attack happened around 7 a.m.
VIDEO: Second sea lion attack prompts closure of San Francisco’s Aquatic Park
A retired firefighter was in the water nearby and assisted the victim as she swam back to safety.
The woman was bitten by the sea lion in her lower extremities and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Swimmer rescued after being bitten by sea lion near San Francisco’s Pier 45
Fire crews say if you choose to swim at the Aquatic Park, swim in pairs.
There were two reported sea lion attacks back in Dec. 2017.
