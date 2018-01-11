Stanford rape case: Campaign to remove judge Aaron Persky submits 100K signatures

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Voters are a big step closer to getting an opportunity to decide whether to oust judge Aaron Persky for his handling of former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner’s sexual assault case.

Stanford University law professor Michele Dauber said the campaign to remove the Santa Clara County Judge submitted nearly 100,000 signatures on Thursday to get the recall on the June 2018 ballot.

The county registrar of voters must verify the signatures. Dauber says the campaign needs just under 59,000 signatures and has plenty to qualify.

An email to an attorney for Persky was not immediately returned.

Persky drew criticism after he sentenced Turner in 2016 to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out behind a trash bin.

