Thief steals laptop from Concord Starbucks customer

CONCORD (KRON) — Coffee shop laptop thieves strike again, this time in Concord.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the Starbucks off Port Chicago highway and Gehringer Drive.

Police say the man was working on his laptop inside the coffee shop.

Authorities say the man was looking at his cell phone when the suspect snatched the laptop and ran out of the Starbucks.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s.

Police say he was wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt, and black pants.

Here is the full statement from police:

The report is not complete yet, because the Officer is still waiting for surveillance footage from Starbucks Cooperate Offices; however, the preliminary report states that the incident occurred yesterday around 7:45pm. The victim was sitting at a table inside the business, working on his laptop. The victim paused for a moment to check his cellphone, when the suspect grabbed his laptop from the table and ran out of the business. The suspect is described as an African American Male, in his late teens to early 20’s. The suspect was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, black sweatshirt and black pants. I will see what further information I can obtain for you when the Officer starts his shift tonight at 4pm.

