WASHINGTON (KRON/CNN) — Ninety percent of people will soon see a bump in their take-home pay, according to the United States Treasury.

The secretary says that boost in pay will happen as soon as February.

It is part of the sweeping changes in the tax overhaul.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury and IRS put out new guidance and withholding tax tables for employers.

Companies will have until Feb. 15 to incorporate the changes into their payrolls.

But people who have complicated tax situations are urged to review their allowances.

You can do that with a calculator that the IRS will put out at the end of February.

It will help you determine if you are paying the proper amount of taxes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES