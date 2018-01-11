OAKLAND (KRON) — A canine complaint leads to the seizure of nearly 50 mixed breed chihuahuas from an East Bay pet shop.

Animal services were called in to take a look at the situation and they didn’t like what they saw.

However, the owner of the pet shop says the city had no right to take her dogs away and filed a complaint of her own.

The administrative search and seizure warrant was executed by Oakland Animal Services on Wednesday at Rosie’s Enterprise Pet Shop on Bancroft Avenue in East Oakland–they were looking for dogs.

“Went in and performed a seizure of 46 dogs that are now in our custody,” Animal Services Director Rebecca Katz said.

Katz says this was the culmination of a year’s worth of investigating multiple complaints regarding the pet shop.

“Typical types of complaints we get, concerns about the welfare of animals on the property, the conditions of the property,” Katz said.

However, the owner of the property, Rosie Hall, paints a different picture.

“When they come, everything was nice and clean, well not perfect, but nice and clean,” Hall said.

She showed KRON4 black and white images of her chihuahuas.

She says the dogs were happy.

“My dogs are happy. They all fat. They all play–look,” Hall said.

She also showed KRON4 a complain she filed Thursday against Oakland.

“I want my dogs back,” Hall said.

But it doesn’t look good for Hall, says Katz.

“It is unlikely that number [46] by any stretch,” Katz said. “Most people in Oakland cannot have in their possession more than three dogs.”

But Katz noted businesses may have a different standard.

The next step is an administrative hearing to determine if the seizure was done properly.

Hall is welcome to attend.

