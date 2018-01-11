CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — In a sign of the times, the last video rental store in Contra Costa County is going out of business.

Take One Video in Pleasant Hill has been open for more than 30 years and will close its doors for good at the end of the month.

Take One Video has been in business for more than 30 years in Contra Costa counties. The store has changed locations a few times, and it’s been in Pleasant Hill since 2010.

And in just a few weeks, the doors will close forever.

Jason Wood and his business partner Tony Ibriham purchased Take One Movie rentals back in 1999 right at the time when DVDs were becoming the primary way people watched movies at home.

They had high hopes for the store.

“We were going to ride the DVD wave and just get our foot in the door, start from there,” Wood said.

Over the last 18 years, the pair has rented tens of thousands of movies.

The store also became a fixture in the neighborhood with regular customers returning year after year.

“A lot of our customers we have known since their kids were babies, and now they are off to college,” Wood said.

Brian Zemina has been coming to the store since the store opened.

He really appreciates Jason and Tony’s deep knowledge of cinema.

“They were always good at recommending things I liked,” Zemina said. “They ordered a lot of stuff for me, which turned out to rent well. So, it’s been an ongoing relationship.”

But in recent years, the rise of digital downloads and streaming services like Netflix has devastated Take One’s bottom line.

Jason and Tony started dubbing videotapes on the side to make extra money, and that helped keep the doors open, but they say the writing is on the wall for their industry.

“I feel, unfortunately, that people are going to be rid of media completely,” Wood said. “From books to newspapers, your content is only going to be online.”

The pair is now working to clear out their remaining inventory of 19,000 movies.

They plan to close up shop around the end of the month.

They are also taking this opportunity to say goodbye to longtime customers.

“I hope someone will seek this out somewhere, maybe open a retro store,” Wood said.

Now, the pair says that if there’s enough business, they might stay open a few extra weeks.

