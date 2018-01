MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PACIFICA (KRON) — One couple’s ocean-view dream house had to be leveled on Thursday morning after being undermined by erosion.

The house was yellow-tagged in January 2016 after the El Nino rains and tides washed away the property’s backyard.

On Thursday, KRON4 spoke with the owners over this heartbreaking situation.

