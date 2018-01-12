20-year-old Florida man claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

WFLA Published:

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mysterious winner of last week’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward, according to his lawyers.

Shane Missler, 20, who resided in Port Richey, was the single winner in the Jan. 5. Mega Millions drawing.  Given a recent Facebook post Missler wrote, he was likely aware of his winnings last week.

The winning jackpot ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Port Richey.  Missler’s lawyers say he had purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket and converted it into five Mega Million quick pick tickets.  The winning combination was on the fourth number.

The ticket was claimed at lottery offices in Tallahassee.  It’s still unclear whether Missler will receive a lump sum payout of $281.2 million or annual payments.

Missler’s lawyers say he recently retired from his job at a local background screening company and plans to spend his future taking care of his family and “educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune.”

“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me.  I intend to take care of my family have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” Missler said in a statement via his lawyers.

