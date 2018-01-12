HAYWARD (KRON) — A 16-year-old was gunned down one year ago while riding his bicycle near his Hayward home–and the case is still cold.

The mother of Lamar Murphy spoke with KRON4 on Friday.

“It must of just happened because he was still warm,” Tonya Richards said. “All I could do is just hold him. I was just crying. It was just the most awful thing to see your own child just laying there.”

Richards is describing the horror of finding her 16-year-old son Lamar shortly after he was gunned down while riding his bicycle a few doors from his home on Smalley Avenue at Princeton Street in Hayward back on Jan. 23, 2017.

Lamar was her only child.

The two were very close

“He got a tattoo with my name on it,” Richards said.

As the one-year mark of his murder approaches, Richards says she is still seeking answers to who killed her son.

“I mean, I honestly don’t know?” Richards said. “I don’t understand why someone would do this to him? He was known by everybody, loved by everybody. I don’t know of him fighting with anybody.”

“She is living without justice and that is hurtful,” Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly added.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s office is in charge of investigating the cold case.

“This is a time for us to renew our pledge to solve this murder and to bring public attention to the fact that we just need to step forward and do the right thing and point us in a direction so that we can begin to solve this case,” Sgt. Kelly said.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., a peace rally will be held at the location in memory of Murphy.

Richards says she will never give up trying to find the person who killed her son.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

