SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Fog may be to blame for a car hitting and killing an elderly woman in a San Leandro intersection on Friday morning, police said.

The collision happened at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of East 14th Street and Fairmont Drive. When officers arrived, they found the woman on the road suffering from major injuries.

She died at the scene.

Witnesses say the elderly woman was standing at the bus stop when the woman stepped off the curb and into the roadway. That’s when the passing car hit her.

“This is an active traffic investigation but I can say that visibility may be a factor in the case,” Lieutenant Isaac Benabou said. “It is dark in those early morning hours but in today’s case, visibility was even more restricted due to the fog. Our sincere condolences go out to the victim and everyone involved in this tragic accident.”

The driver is cooperating with police.

The victim has not been identified.

